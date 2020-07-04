New Katy shop serves up tea and sweet treats

Do your taste buds a solid and sink your sweet tooth into sugary creations from Katy’s newest dessert destination: Proper Rose Garden, opened on June 20.

This place gets it right -- from Shibuya Honey Toast to Soufflé Pancakes, there are loads of sinfully sweet and decadent delights on the menu. But the shop’s cutest creation is hands-down its Dragonyaki, a dragon-shaped, ice cream stuffed taiyaki so adorable you’ll think twice before biting its head off.

More a connoisseur of the savory than the sweet? You’re in luck. The shop also serves appetizers, salads and sandwiches. Notable mentions include the popcorn chicken, dumplings and bacon brussel sprouts.

Tea lovers, you’re bound to get a kick out of the shop’s extensive tea menu, boasting iced, slush and milk tea along with its many hot tea offerings.

Proper Rose Garden is open Monday through Sunday from 12 p.m. 8 p.m. The shop is closed on Tuesdays. Proper Rose Gardenis currently offering takeout and dine-in service.

1223 Grand W Blvd Suite B-105, Katy, (281) 717-817