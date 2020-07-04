HPD: Man shot multiple times, killed in Third Ward

HOUSTON, Texas – A man was shot and killed in Houston’s Third Ward Friday night, Houston police said.

At around 11:45 p.m. Friday, officers were dispatched to reports of a shooting in the 3700 block of Nagle Street, near the intersection of Nagle Street and Alabama Street.

Upon arrival, units located a male in his late 20s with multiple gunshot wounds.Paramedics were called to the scene and pronounced the man dead.

Investigators said the man was shot several times while walking on the side of the street. A car nearby was also struck multiple times.

Authorities have not released the victim’s identity.

An investigation into the fatal shooting is ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.