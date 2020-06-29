HISD schools, facilities will close for 2 weeks in July due to increase of COVID-19 cases

HOUSTON – The Houston Independent School District announced that it’s closing its schools and facilities for two weeks in July due to the rise of coronavirus cases across Houston.

The restriction will be from July 3 through July 19.

HISD also announced that all athletic practices are canceled. Students will be allowed to keep laptops until the fall rather than return them to campus to keep additional staff and families off site.

The Hattie Mae White Educational Support Center will remain open for limited use, according to HISD.

The district’s Curbside Summer Meals program will continue to operate under its current schedule.

“These new measures are imperative for the health and safety of our students and staff. Every decision we make has them in mind,” said HISD Interim Superintendent Grenita Lathan. “I urge you all to please be safe in the coming weeks — stay home when you can, wash your hands, and wear a mask if you must go out.”