Galveston County homeowner fires at suspects who blindfolded family and ransacked their home, police say

A Galveston County homeowner was headed into his home Saturday night when he was approached by four men with guns, according to La Marque Police Department.

The intruders forced the man inside the home and assaulted him and several others, who were inside of the home on the 300 block of Robbie Street. The men put pillowcases over the victims’ heads.

The suspects ransacked the home but didn’t find anything they wanted so they left, officials said.

The homeowner went after them to see what kind of car they were driving. The intruders fired at the homeowner, who then shot back at them.

One of the suspects may have been hit, officials said.

La Marque Police said no one has been taken into custody.