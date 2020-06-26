Elective procedures might still happen at some area hospitals

HOUSTON – Some hospitals in Harris County are continuing business as usual despite an order from the governor’s office Thursday to halt elective procedures.

In part, the order states for every hospital in Harris County (and several other counties) to:

“Postpone all surgeries and procedures that are not medically necessary. This prohibition shall not apply to any surgery or procedure that, if performed in accordance with the commonly accepted standard of clinical practice, would not deplete any hospital capacity needed to cope with the COVID-19 disaster.”

The order was intended to help free up space in hospitals where ICU beds are needed as coronavirus cases rise. We found out some hospitals, who say they have plenty of capacity, have chosen to continue with elective procedures because they say they’re NOT taking away from COVID resources.

The Texas Hospital Association basically says, determining whether a hospital has the capacity to continue elective procedures is up to the individual hospital.

If you had an elective procedure scheduled, you need to check if it’s still going to be allowed. Different hospitals and clinics may have different rules right now. As of right now, the order does not have an end date.

We contacted all area hospitals for a statement regarding elective procedures.

Here is the statement from Methodist Hospital:

Gov. Greg Abbott issued an executive order requiring hospitals in several counties, including Harris, to postpone surgeries and procedures that are not medically necessary to diagnose or correct a serious medical issue that could lead to a patient’s death.

The order, which goes into effect Friday at midnight, was issued to ensure that hospitals in Harris County continue to have the capacity to treat COVID-19 patients. It allows us to also do surgeries and procedures that will not deplete our capacity to care for COVID-19 patients.

Currently, we have enough capacity in all our hospitals as we have planned for this and are ready to provide the care our community needs in the wake of this pandemic. We understand that the governor is trying everything he can to fight this terrible virus and we will continue to work with him and local officials to care for our community.

We will post other hospital responses as we get them.