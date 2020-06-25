81ºF

Ask 2: When can I use Memorial bike station again?

HOUSTONAt KPRC 2, we’re dedicated to keeping Houstonians informed. As part of our Ask 2 series, the newsroom will answer your questions about all things Houston.

Question: When can I use Memorial bike station again?

Answer: The Memorial and Hermann Park bike share station reopened as of June 18. These are actually Houston BCycle’s last set of reopenings from its COVID-19 shutdown.

Cyclists are asked to continue to be attentive to social distancing and personal hygiene and make sure to firmly dock the bike into the station at the end of each ride.

If you do not receive a confirmation text at the end of your ride, you can call at 713-865-3662.

Ridership numbers for Houston BCycle have seen a substantial increase and they’ve recently celebrated their 1 millionth trip in June.

