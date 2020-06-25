Ask 2: When can I use Memorial bike station again?

HOUSTON – At KPRC 2, we’re dedicated to keeping Houstonians informed. As part of our Ask 2 series, the newsroom will answer your questions about all things Houston.

Question: When can I use Memorial bike station again?

Answer: The Memorial and Hermann Park bike share station reopened as of June 18. These are actually Houston BCycle’s last set of reopenings from its COVID-19 shutdown.

Cyclists are asked to continue to be attentive to social distancing and personal hygiene and make sure to firmly dock the bike into the station at the end of each ride.

If you do not receive a confirmation text at the end of your ride, you can call at 713-865-3662.

@HoustonBCycle downtown stations are back open, just keep social distancing in mind if you plan to use in neighborhood! Also, be patients they work to distribute bikes #houtraffic @KPRC2 #kprc2 pic.twitter.com/0PQUGVN1yN — KPRC2Anavid (@KPRC2Anavid) June 11, 2020

Congratulations to Akheem Dowl (@keemm_) for taking the ONE MILLIONTH BCycle trip!



"I brought my little sister with me so she could get the experience as well. We rode all through the Downtown area. People love these things... it was actually a challenge to get our 2 bikes!" pic.twitter.com/mtWzuPxoZs — Houston BCycle (@HoustonBCycle) June 25, 2020

Ridership numbers for Houston BCycle have seen a substantial increase and they’ve recently celebrated their 1 millionth trip in June.