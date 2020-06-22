83ºF

President Trump says niece set to publish tell-all book had signed a nondisclosure agreement

Veronica Stracqualursi, CNN

President Donald Trump speaks during a campaign rally in Tulsa, Okla., Saturday, June 20, 2020. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
(CNN) – President Donald Trump said that his niece, who is set to publish a tell-all book about him and his family, had signed a nondisclosure agreement and is "not allowed to write a book."

Mary Trump, the President's niece and the daughter of his late older brother, Fred Trump, Jr., has penned a book described as a "revelatory, authoritative portrait of Donald J. Trump and the toxic family that made him." The book is set to be released on July 28, according to the book's publisher Simon & Schuster.

"She's not allowed to write a book," Trump told Axios in an interview Friday. "You know, when we settled with her and her brother, who I do have a good relationship with — she's got a brother, Fred, who I do have a good relationship with, but when we settled, she has a total ... signed a nondisclosure."

The Daily Beast first reported that Mary Trump had signed a nondisclosure agreement.

Simon & Schuster declined to comment Sunday evening. CNN had previously reached out to Mary Trump for comment.

The-CNN-Wire ™ & © 2020 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.