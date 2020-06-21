Residents seeking answers after hours without electricity at apartment complex in southwest Houston

HOUSTON – Residents are frustrated after an electricity outage at a southwest Houston apartment complex.

The power went out around 4 a.m. Saturday, according to Karem Moussa, a resident at Ashford Crescent Oaks.

“I woke up my kids at 7 in the morning. I’m like I don’t know how long the milk is going to be good just going to eat cereal today,” she said.

A spokesperson with CenterPoint Energy told KPRC 2 the issue is not on their end. However, the apartment complex also not taking responsibility, according to the leasing manager, Kaf Farook.

Long-time resident Zahid Malik said he’s frustrated with the back and forth.

“They are blaming each other,” he said. “And, they are not trying to solve this issue.”

Another resident Shahzad Masih told us he is taking his family of eight to a hotel for the night.

“We don’t have a choice,” he said. “What are we going to do? We’re not going to cook. All of the food is going to be damaged.”

According to Farook, he called an electrician to the complex. The electrician told KPRC 2 he believes the problem lies with CenterPoint Energy.