HPD: Man barricades himself in apartment overnight

A man barricaded himself inside an apartment unit in north Houston overnight. Police said the man was armed with a machete.

The man, 25, barricaded himself inside an apartment located at 13011 Northborough in north Houston, police said.

The incident began around 10:30 p.m Saturday and ended shortly after 5:00 a.m. Sunday.

Prior to barricading himself inside the apartment, the man got into an argument with his neighbor and damaged his neighbor’s car, police said. Officers responding to reports of the car damage saw the man with the machete retreat into his apartment. Officers set up a perimeter and attempted to coax him from his apartment and HPD SWAT was called to the scene.

The man’s mother was inside the apartment with him. Police said she was not considered a hostage and assisted police in convincing her son to surrender.