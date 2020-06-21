HPD: 1 person killed, another injured in shooting in north Houston

The Houston Police Department is conducting an investigation after one man was killed and another man was injured in a shooting in north Houston.

HPD officers responded to reports of a man dead inside and vehicle parked near 11415 North Freeway. Upon arrival, officers located a middle-aged man dead in his car.

Police said it appeared a shootout took place in the parking lot and said one other shooting victim, a man, is at a hospital and is expected to live.

An investigation into the shooting is ongoing. Houston Police reviewed surveillance footage of the incident and said several people were in the parking lot during the shooting.

Investigators ask anyone with information about the shooting to call the Houston Police Department.