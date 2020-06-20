Bicyclist killed in hit-and-run crash in southwest Houston, police say

A bicyclist was killed in a hit-and-run crash Saturday morning, according to the Houston Police Department.

Around 5:35 a.m., Houston police received a report of a hit-and-run crash involving a bicyclist on the West Loop 610 service road at the Braeswood Boulevard exit in the Meyerland area.

The bicyclist was pronounced dead at the scene.

Houston police said the man was riding with a group of bicyclists. He was just a short distance ahead of the group when he was hit by a vehicle driving southbound on the service road. The driver did not stop and render aid. Once the bicyclist’s group caught up to him, the vehicle had already left the scene. Houston police are currently searching for the driver.

“We take these very very seriously,” said Sean Teare wit hthe Harris County District Attorney’s Office . “We share the road with these cyclists everyday and Houston is very bad a treating our cyclists appropriately and this is yet another case of someone getting struck and the person just taking off. The callousness of that is truly unacceptable”

An investigation into the fatal hit-and-run crash is ongoing.

The driver will face a Failure to Render Aid charge, Teare said.

“We will find this person and when we do were are going to prosecute them,” Teare said. “Cyclists share these roads and we’ve got to protect them.”

Teare asked that anyone who witnessed the crash or who has information on vehicles with front-end damage to call the Houston Police Department.