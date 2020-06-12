Ambulance stolen from hospital in downtown Houston; suspect arrested

HOUSTON – A person was arrested after they stole an ambulance from a hospital in downtown Houston Friday.

Police said it started at around 3:30 a.m. when the Houston Fire Department reported that one of their ambulances had been stolen from St. Joseph’s Hospital.

Officers said they tracked it near 610 and Lockwood before being notified it went west on 610. Officers eventually tracked down the ambulance on North Shepard near 34th Street.

Police said initially, the driver did not stop, but then pulled over and was arrested.

Officers said they are unsure why the person took it.