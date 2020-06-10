READ: The most powerful, emotional quotes from mourners at George Floyd’s funeral Tuesday

HOUSTON – Tuesday was a solemn day for thousands of Houstonians who gathered to mourn and honor Houston-native George Floyd. People were moved to stand along the procession route for hours in the heat to pay their respects to a man who moved a generation to fight against racial inequities.

Here are some of the most powerful quotes from mourners Tuesday:

“I feel honored very very honored when the casket — it brought tears — it got to me like I said earlier it didn’t have to be that way. I think about maybe he would have been sitting down with his little girl. It really hurts,” said mourner Tarita Felix.

...

“I’m mad. They’re burying my brother," said Cal Wayne, a friend of George Floyd. “He was everything. My hero. My inspiration. My mentor. My big brother. My security. My teacher. Everything.”

...

“He was a good person he was a really good person, and his mother was so good to us it’s just a lot to take right now we love him so much," said Gloria Wright, a close friend of Floyd’s mother.

...

“I want a better future for him I want the change I don’t want to see him turn my age and we’re still dealing with this issue and then for his kids. No I want the change,” said Yolanda Jackson. She was flanked by her 17-year-old son, her husband and her father.

...

“Things have not changed enough it I think with this particular situation that has occurred now I believe it will go forward and be especially beneficial to everybody in this country," said Columbus Walker.

...

“Respect each human. Race doesn’t matter, we are all the same. It doesn’t matter, genetically were all the same, so there’s no reason to be hateful towards another person because of the color of their skin,” said 17-year-old Bryce Jackson.

...

“We have to celebrate the life while it’s here and we celebrate it while they’re not here. It’s going to be a continuous fight in getting our rights heard,” said mourner Sharon Cummings.

...

“I think everything that’s going on right now is powerful. I never seen us as a culture come together let alone multiple cultures coming together so I think right there shows a lot on what change is coming,” said Clorisa Curtis.