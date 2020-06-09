Road rage shooting incident ends outside Houston Police Department headquarters: Officers

HOUSTON – Several people are in custody after an apparent road rage shooting ends outside of Houston Police Department headquarters Tuesday.

Police said they got a call just after 3 a.m. about three vehicles following each other in downtown and midtown.

According to officers, the cars were ramming into each other and police believe shots were fired between the vehicles. At some point, the vehicles ended up outside HPD headquarters on Travis Street, where officers came out of the building and arrested four to five people. Police said a pistol was also recovered.

Officers believe this all may have started at a bar in midtown but they are still investigating.