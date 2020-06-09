Houston sports world pays tribute to George Floyd

HOUSTON – George Floyd loved sports, and was a huge Lebron James fan, according to family members who have spoken at each of the vigils held for the Houstonian.

As people across the world have come together to protest and honor his name, the sports world has also joined the cause.

Floyd graduated from Yates High School, and several buildings, such as Houston City Hall, were lit crimson and gold to honor him during Monday’s vigil in Houston.

NRG shared images on social media showing the stadium also lit in the school’s colors to honor Floyd.

“Tonight, we turn NRG Park crimson and gold to pay tribute to George Floyd, send our support to his family and our solidarity for meaningful change,” NRG said in the post.

.#nrgpark #crimsonandgold #tribute #meaningfulchange #houstontx #harriscounty pic.twitter.com/vKhGVArOUD — NRG Park (@nrgpark) June 9, 2020

The Houston Astros also lit Minute Maid park in crimson and gold. A small memorial was set up on the turf and his face was put on the Jumbotron with the words “Rest in power, George Floyd … black lives matter.”