Woman pulled from manhole was trapped there for ‘several days,’ authorities say
HOUSTON – A woman fell down a manhole in the Klein area and was trapped for several, according to Harris County Precinct 4 Constable's Office.
Deputies rescued the woman from the manhole in the 7200 block of North Grand Parkway.
Authorities say she is being checked by medics.
KPRC 2 is working to find out exactly how long the woman was down the manhole and how it happened.
#NOW: CONSTABLES HELP RESCUE WOMAN WHO FEEL INTO A MANHOLE— Mark Herman, Harris County Constable Precinct 4 (@Pct4Constable) June 2, 2020
Heavy police presence in the 7200 blk of N Grand Parkway. Deputies are assisting the Klein FD in rescuing a female who fell into a manhole and had been stuck there for several days. Female is being checked out by EMS. pic.twitter.com/ed4mhEjBAI
