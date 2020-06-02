87ºF

Woman pulled from manhole was trapped there for ‘several days,’ authorities say

Amanda Cochran, Specialty Senior Content Editor

Tags: manhole, Harris County
A woman was trapped for "several days," according to authorities, after she fell down a manhole in the Klein area.
HOUSTON – A woman fell down a manhole in the Klein area and was trapped for several, according to Harris County Precinct 4 Constable's Office.

Deputies rescued the woman from the manhole in the 7200 block of North Grand Parkway.

Authorities say she is being checked by medics.

KPRC 2 is working to find out exactly how long the woman was down the manhole and how it happened.

