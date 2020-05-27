Police issue new warrants for man previously arrested on indecent exposure/assault charges

HOUSTON – Houston police are looking to re-arrest a man who bonded out two weeks ago after being accused of exposing himself and groping several women in the Heights.

Mark Lee Thames, 49, now faces several new counts of indecent exposure and indecent assault.

Two women who did not want to be identified told KPRC 2 they were both victims of Thames in separate incidents on May 14.

One said she was jogging near Stude Park around dusk when Thames began circling her.

“I really panicked, I thought for a minute he was gonna attack me. And so I kind of braced myself and like looked at him like I was gonna do something and he sort of slow-rolled by me and that’s when he was exposing himself,” she said.

About an hour later another woman said she came face to face with Thames while she was jogging on a trail near Lawrence Park.

"He had one hand on the bike and then the other hand he was masturbating and just staring at me," she said.

Both women were able to run away and called police who found Thames later that night and arrested him. But he posted $100 bond and was released.

Now HPD investigators have issued new warrants for Thames arrest in connection to incidents where he's accused of groping women in April.

In one case, a 19-year-old said Thames grabbed her breasts while she was helping her mother with laundry in the 900 block of Durham.

In another instance, a woman said Thames groped her as she was jogging along Bagby in Midtown.

Thames is known to ride a distinctive Beachcomber-style red bicycle with several metal baskets attached. If you have been a victim or have seen him, contact Houston Police.