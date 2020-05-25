Local dad celebrates daughter’s graduation with some true Houston swag
HOUSTON – Seniors across Houston are being celebrated in unique ways, but one local graduate got a truly Houston-style celebration.
Bianca Huerta shared a post on Twitter that said “(I) didn’t get to walk the stage, but my dad made sure my graduation was special.”
In the video on the post, Huerta showed a parade of one-of-a-kind slab cars complete with swangas, made famous by Houston rappers like Chamillionaire, Slim Thug, Paul Wall and Bun B.
Congrats, Bianca and class of 2020!
Take a look at Huerta’s video below:
Didn’t get to walk the stage, but my dad made sure my graduation was special❤️ c/o 2020 🥳 pic.twitter.com/tSERzrgdIS— b:* (@biancaahuerta) May 23, 2020
