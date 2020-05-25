Local dad celebrates daughter’s graduation with some true Houston swag

HOUSTON – Seniors across Houston are being celebrated in unique ways, but one local graduate got a truly Houston-style celebration.

Bianca Huerta shared a post on Twitter that said “(I) didn’t get to walk the stage, but my dad made sure my graduation was special.”

In the video on the post, Huerta showed a parade of one-of-a-kind slab cars complete with swangas, made famous by Houston rappers like Chamillionaire, Slim Thug, Paul Wall and Bun B.

Congrats, Bianca and class of 2020!

Take a look at Huerta’s video below: