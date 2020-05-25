Intoxicated man with gun killed in officer-involved shooting

Published: May 25, 2020, 6:18 am Updated: May 25, 2020, 6:26 am

HOUSTON – A man is dead after an officer-involved shooting in southeast Houston.

The incident happened around 1:30 a.m. Monday at a home on Capridge Drive near Fayridge Drive, authorities said.

According to the Houston Police Department, three officers responded to a call about an intoxicated man with a gun who was emotional.

Police said they gave the man commands to drop the weapon, but the 38-year-old refused and instead fired several shots into the ground before pointing the gun at officers.

At that point, the officers opened fire on the man, killing him, authorities said.

The family of the man, including his wife and mother, were on the scene and were shaken by the shooting.

Executive Assitant Cheif Troy Finner is asking for prayers for everyone involved.

“It’s just a tragic scene all the way around and I’m just asking for overall prayer for our entire city, that people come together," Finner said. “Some people think that police officers are machines. We’re not. We breathe and we hurt, and I can tell you each officer out here tonight...they’re very upset, very emotional. Nobody wants to shoot anybody.”

It is unclear if they were the ones who called the police or if they actually witnessed the shooting.

This is the sixth officer-involved shooting in the last month.