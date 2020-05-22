Bowlers welcomed back to Alief bowling alley as Phase 2 of reopening begins

HOUSTON – Bowlers were excited to be back at Emerald Bowling Alley in the Alief area after it reopened Friday morning.

“When bowling is your life and you like it all the time. You just can’t wait to get back into it,” said Avid Bowler Eddie Johnson. “It’s the competition, it’s the excitement, it’s the friendship that you get when you get a team together.”

Johnson has been bowling for 40 years and the last two months have been tough.

“You’re out of practice. You’re out of swing. The timing. It all plays a part if you’re an adamant bowler,” he said.

Emerald Bowl on Boone Road and Bissonnet is his spot. The traditional bowling alley has made a lot of changes.

As soon as people enter the bowling alley, signs reading, “Spare some Space” are on the ground. They’ve installed plexiglass at the counter and employees are wearing masks. Employees are disinfecting balls and shoes after each use.

To keep social distance, they’re only using every other bowling lane.

“On this side, we’re doing all that we can to make it a safe environment for them and still have some good fun bowling,” said Hofer.

Emerald Bowl is open seven days a week.

“One lane to keep the distance between everybody, that’s awesome. Just the fact that we can get back into bowling and can throw the ball, that’s all people want,” said Johnson.