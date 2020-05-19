Phase two: Youth Sports can resume May 31 in Texas

HOUSTON – Gov. Greg Abbott said youth sports programs in Texas will soon be able to play again, though the state has released recommended health guidelines.

Timeline:

May 31, 2020: Programs can start practicing again but without spectators, except for one parent or guardian per participant.

June 15, 2020: Teams can begin holding games or competitions, with or without spectators.

Some of the state’s recommendations:

- Venues increase cleaning

- Spectators keep their distance

- Teams limit travel

These are just some of the four pages of guidance provided by the state.

What they’re saying:

“As long as there's rules implemented, I think it shouldn't be a problem for us to play the game of baseball,” said youth baseball coach Adrian Buenrostro.

“I was actually pretty excited to go back to sports because that’s what motivated me to go to school,” said high school athlete Erick Guzman.