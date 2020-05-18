Two years later: Remembering the Santa Fe High School shooting

HOUSTON – A virtual candlelight remembrance service will be held at 7 p.m. Monday to remember the lives lost at Santa Fe High School, two years ago Monday.

Here’s where to watch the service online.

Exterior photo of Santa Fe High School. (KPRC2)

Virtual candlelight service will be hosted by Dayspring Church at 7PM tonight and can be viewed at... Posted by City of Santa Fe Resiliency Center on Monday, May 18, 2020

Eight students and two teachers were shot and killed at Santa Fe High School. Thirteen other people were injured in the half-hour rampage.

Santa Fe Independent School District posted a virtual remembrance service on Friday honoring those who lost their lives or were hurt in the shooting.

Dimitrios Pagourtzis, the suspect in the Santa Fe High School shooting, was formally declared incompetent to stand trial in November 2019 by a Galveston County judge.

The Santa Fe Crisis and Support Line is available 24 hours a day at 800-595-0869.