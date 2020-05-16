REPORT: Here are the top cities where Houston’s new renters are moving from
HOUSTON – A large chunk of new renters moving to Houston is relocating from only a few hours away.
According to a report by Apartment List, about 23% of users looking for places to live in Houston are currently living in San Antonio. The report also found New York and Chicago residents came in second and third, representing about 3% of the search history respectively.
More than 60% of the searches were for properties within the Houston metro area.
Yet, while some renters may leaving Houston, many remain in the state.
According to the report, nearly 9% of the users living in Houston are considering rentals in Dallas. Houston users are also searching for properties in San Antonio and Austin, at about 7% respectively.
About 80% of Houston residents are looking for properties within metro areas.
