REPORT: Here are the top cities where Houston’s new renters are moving from

HOUSTON – A large chunk of new renters moving to Houston is relocating from only a few hours away.

According to a report by Apartment List, about 23% of users looking for places to live in Houston are currently living in San Antonio. The report also found New York and Chicago residents came in second and third, representing about 3% of the search history respectively.

More than 60% of the searches were for properties within the Houston metro area.

Yet, while some renters may leaving Houston, many remain in the state.

According to the report, nearly 9% of the users living in Houston are considering rentals in Dallas. Houston users are also searching for properties in San Antonio and Austin, at about 7% respectively.

About 80% of Houston residents are looking for properties within metro areas.