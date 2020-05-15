Man accused of driving drunk with his infant child in the vehicle, officials say

HOUSTON – A man was arrested after being accused of driving drunk with his infant child in the vehicle, according to the Harris County Precinct 4 Constable’s Office.

Joshua James Kuny was charged with felony driving while intoxicated with a child passenger.

Deputies responded Thursday to a disturbance call on the 12100 block of North Brenton Knoll Drive. A witness said a man was arguing with a woman who was holding an infant child.

When deputies arrived, Kuny reportedly tried to drive away from the scene. Deputies pulled him over and discovered that he had his infant child in the vehicle.

Child Protective Services were notified, but the child was left in the custody of the mother.

Kuny was booked in the Harris County Jail. His bond has not been set.