Ask 2: Why are the major freeways completed with concrete and not asphalt?

Anavid Reyes, KPRC

In a June 25, 2018 photo, road construction workers pour and spread wet concrete over rebar mesh on the I-75 Rouge River Bridge downriver. A budget impasse in Michigan is starting to take a toll on government programs and services. (John T. Greilick/Detroit News via AP)
HOUSTON – -At KPRC 2, we’re dedicated to keeping Houstonians informed. As part of our new Ask 2 series, the newsroom will answer your questions about all things Houston.

Question: Why are the major freeways completed with concrete and not asphalt?

Answer: According to a local engineer with Entech Civil Engineers, Inc., the preferred material to build major freeways is concrete for its longevity.

Basically concrete lasts longer.

When comparing concrete and asphalt, concrete can last about 50 years while asphalt lasts between 20 to 30 years.

