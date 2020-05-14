Ask 2: Why are the major freeways completed with concrete and not asphalt?

HOUSTON – -At KPRC 2, we’re dedicated to keeping Houstonians informed. As part of our new Ask 2 series, the newsroom will answer your questions about all things Houston.

Question: Why are the major freeways completed with concrete and not asphalt?

Answer: According to a local engineer with Entech Civil Engineers, Inc., the preferred material to build major freeways is concrete for its longevity.

Basically concrete lasts longer.

When comparing concrete and asphalt, concrete can last about 50 years while asphalt lasts between 20 to 30 years.