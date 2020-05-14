AMBER ALERT: Texas officials release photo of person interest in 14-year-old’s disappearance

HOUSTON – An Amber Alert was issued for a Texas teen Wednesday evening after she was reported as a runaway Tuesday, according to the Van Zandt County Sheriff’s Office. Late Wednesday night, officials released a photo and description of a person of interest in the teenager’s disappearance.

Tuesday it was reported to officials that Willow Sirmans, 14, had possibly left her home in Grand Saline, Texas with friends and traveled to either Chandler or Brownsboro, officials wrote on social media. At the time, the information provided didn’t meet the criteria to issue an Amber Alert, Van Zandt County officials said.

As the investigation continued, an Amber Alert was issued Wednesday evening for Willow, who is described as having blonde hair and blue eyes. She is 3 feet tall and weighs about 75 pounds, officials said.

Late Wednesday night, the Van Zandt County Sheriff’s Office posted an update with information about a person of interest in Willow’s disappearance.

“Austen Walker continues to be a person of interest in this case and is described as a White Male, 5’ 09” tall, 140 pounds with Brown Hair and Green Eyes,” officials wrote. “He has a Tattoo on both arms and a scar on the right arm.”

Anyone with information about Willow or Walker’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Van Zandt County Sheriff’s at 903-567-4133 or the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at 1-800-THE-LOST.