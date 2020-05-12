Matthew McConaughey and Simone Biles to take part in Facebook’s class of 2020 star-studded, virtual graduation

HOUSTON – It may not be the stage, but the class of 2020 is getting a special, virtual, star-studded graduation ceremony hosted by Mindy Kaling and B.J. Novak.

According to a news release, the multi-hour commencement broadcast honoring the class of 2020 will be live-streamed on Facebook and Instagram.

The all-star guest list includes names like Matthew McConaughey, Cardi B, JJ Watt, Gordon Ramsey, Milo Ventimiglia, Usher, Selena Gomez, DJ Khalid and more.

Oprah Winfrey will give the commencement speech and Houston’s own Simone Biles and Jennifer Garner will be among those chosen to give words of wisdom to the class of 2020.

There will be themed days for the entire week leading up to the event, which will start at 1 p.m. Friday.

Anyone interested in joining can watch at facebook.com/facebookapp. There will also be highlights and more will be posted to the @instagram account.

Click here for more details on the virtual event.