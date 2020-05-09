70ºF

SOCIAL: Long lines as hundreds show up for COVID-19 testing hosted by Beyoncé, Tina Knowles Lawson’s #IDIDMYPART campaign

Tierra Smith, Digital Producer

Beyoncé and Tina Knowles Lawson both expressed gratitude to hundreds of Houstonians who showed up this weekend for free coronavirus testing.
HOUSTON – Beyoncé and Tina Knowles Lawson both expressed gratitude to hundreds of Houstonians who showed up this weekend for free coronavirus testing.

The mother-daughter duo launched #IDIDMYPART, a campaign to support mobile testing sites in African American communities in efforts to slow the spread of COVID-19. The initiative tested about 1,000 people at two drive-thru sites in Houston.

In a video posted on Beyoncé's Instagram page, a visibly emotional Lawson appears to be viewing a video of cars waiting in line to be tested.

"Tina, they are already lined up," said an unidentified person in the video. "Look, I'm about to cry. It's 8 o'clock in the morning, and they are already lined up."

Beyoncé shared her appreciation for those who volunteered to make the event successful.

"Seeing my hometown do their part and get tested today brought me so much joy," she wrote on Instagram. "H-Town, I love y'all. Special thanks to my mother for this incredible vision."

Lawson said she has recognized that African American communities have a higher infection rate and fatalities, which is why she wants her community to know their status to prevent further cases and deaths.

Those who were tested also received face masks, gloves, essential vitamins, household supplies, and a gift card to H-E-B. According to a press release, H-E-B has also pledged to match BeyGOOD’s contribution.

Here are social media post from the #IDIDMYPART campaign in Houston:

BeyGOOD Mobile Testing Day One #IDidMyPart

#IDIDMYPART Proud to step up to support mobile testing relief. #ForceForGood ❤️ Repost from @beyonce • Seeing my hometown do their part and get tested today brought me so much joy. 🙏🏾 H-Town, I love y’all. ❤️ . Special thanks to ....my mother @mstinalawson for this incredible vision. To Mrs. Kim Gagne & team. Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee & staff.  UMMC, Mathew 25 Ministries, Procter & Gamble, TWC Logistics Core, H-E-B, HPD, HISD, Kappa Alpha Psi, A-Rocket Moving & Storage, Frenchy’s Chicken, MAJIC 102.1, KTSU 90.9, 97.9 The Box - DJ Kiotti and Paul Wall. . More testing tomorrow at Forest Brook Middle School in Houston. 10AM - 5PM . Click the link in my bio to learn more about BeyGOOD.

