SOCIAL: Long lines as hundreds show up for COVID-19 testing hosted by Beyoncé, Tina Knowles Lawson’s #IDIDMYPART campaign
HOUSTON – Beyoncé and Tina Knowles Lawson both expressed gratitude to hundreds of Houstonians who showed up this weekend for free coronavirus testing.
The mother-daughter duo launched #IDIDMYPART, a campaign to support mobile testing sites in African American communities in efforts to slow the spread of COVID-19. The initiative tested about 1,000 people at two drive-thru sites in Houston.
In a video posted on Beyoncé's Instagram page, a visibly emotional Lawson appears to be viewing a video of cars waiting in line to be tested.
"Tina, they are already lined up," said an unidentified person in the video. "Look, I'm about to cry. It's 8 o'clock in the morning, and they are already lined up."
Beyoncé shared her appreciation for those who volunteered to make the event successful.
"Seeing my hometown do their part and get tested today brought me so much joy," she wrote on Instagram. "H-Town, I love y'all. Special thanks to my mother for this incredible vision."
Lawson said she has recognized that African American communities have a higher infection rate and fatalities, which is why she wants her community to know their status to prevent further cases and deaths.
Those who were tested also received face masks, gloves, essential vitamins, household supplies, and a gift card to H-E-B. According to a press release, H-E-B has also pledged to match BeyGOOD’s contribution.
Here are social media post from the #IDIDMYPART campaign in Houston:
I need to be confident that I am negative for to the virus before I visit my 86-year old grandpa. His wife recovered from the virus and he's tested negative. He's my last living grandparent and he's worth protecting.
Never been so proud to say I know and work with the people who organized with hearts and hands to encourage mobile COVID-19 testing in Houston, Texas today. Day 1 was a tremendous success. Day 2 tomorrow.
If ever there was an A-Team this is it!
Htown Friday's @beygood event was beyond successful. Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee @repjacksonlee & @paulwallbaby are issuing a challenge to the North side of Houston.
Thanks to @repjacksonlee, @beyonce and @mstinalawson for pulling together this great opportunity for people to get TESTED for COVID-19 for FREE! If you missed yesterday there will be more opportunity today at Forest Brook Middle School from 10a-5p.
Stillmeadow's Drive Thru Food Pantry Stillmeadow Community Fellowship Church 5/7/2020
I was beyond happy today as today was day 1 of #IDiDMyPart presented by Beyoncé, BeyGood, Ms. Tina Knowles Lawson, Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee, and more.
