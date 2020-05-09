‘Best of the best’: Texas hotel named one of the world’s finest new hotels on Condé Nast Traveler’s Hot List

Published: May 9, 2020, 7:42 am Updated: May 9, 2020, 8:04 am

Condé Nast Traveler on Tuesday unveiled its 2020 Hot List, the magazine’s list of the world’s best new hotels and cruises.

Whittled down from over 400 prospects, the list features 76 hotels and 10 cruises spanning six continents.

The stylish Austin Proper Hotel situated at 600 W 2nd St. in Austin is the only Texas address on the list and one of only 19 hotels in the U.S. recognized.

“It’s a hotel that delivers the feeling of Austin in an upscale, homey way, while adding something unique to the local community through programming, dining,” wrote Mandy Ellis, a contributor for Conde Nast Traveler, in a review of the hotel.

The 244-room hotel is nestled in downtown Austin, overlooking Lady Bird Lake and Shoal Creek. Amenities include a dedicated spa and fitness center and 14,000 square feet of meeting and event spaces.

Award-winning McGuire Moorman Hospitality is the team behind the hotel’s culinary concepts which include the main restaurant Peacock Mediterranean Grill, poolside Tex-Mex restaurant La Piscina and the Mediterranean coffee shop dubbed The Mockingbird.

After shuttering amidst the pandemic, the hotel reopened on May 8. Consider adding a visit to the Austin Proper Hotel to your post-coronavirus bucket list.

For more information about Austin Proper Hotel, visit https://www.properhotel.com/hotels/austin/ or call (512) 628-1500. View Conde Nast Traveler’s 2020 Hot List in its entirety at https://www.cntraveler.com/story/hot-list-2020-winners.