Funeral details released for HCSO Sgt. Raymond Scholwinski, who died after contracting COVID-19

HOUSTON – Funeral details for Harris County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Raymond Scholwinski were released Friday.

The sergeant died Wednesday after contracting coronavirus, the department announced. Scholwinski, 70, fought a “courageous battle against the COVID-19 virus," officials wrote in the release.

Funeral details and visitation

The funeral services for Scholwinski is set for May 14 at 10 a.m. at First Assembly of God at 1915 FM 1960 in Humble.

A public visitation will be held from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m., with social distancing enforced. Admission into the sanctuary will be strictly limited to ensure proper social distancing. Additional details will be forthcoming next week.

Who was Sgt. Scholwinski

“Sgt. Scholwinski began his service with the Harris County Sheriff’s Office as a reserve deputy in 1979 and then went on to serve with distinction as a full-time officer for 26 years,” officials wrote.

Officials previously told KPRC 2 that he had worked full time with HCSO since 1994.

"He was a wonderful family man. He has great children, grandchildren, and a great wife. Their super people, I was with them last night until about 11:30 and I think the family is doing well they were in good spirits,” said deputy Steven Chapman.

“While he might be gone from our sights he’s not gone from our hearts,” said Deputy Johnny Tunches.

At the time of his death, Scholwinski was the day watch Contract Sergeant in District 2 in Humble.

“Sgt. Scholwinski consistently served the resident of Harris County with honor, charm and distinction. He will be missed by his many friends and colleagues, all of whom were positively influenced by his commitment to service,” officials wrote in a release Wednesday.

Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said he “represented the best of the Harris County Sheriff’s Office family.”

On Twitter, he shared the news with just one word — “Heartbroken.”

As of Monday, 247 employees of the Harris County Sheriff’s Office had contracted coronavirus of which 220 worked in the Harris County Jail, officials said. There were also 402 Harris County Sheriff’s deputies, detention officers and support staff under quarantine.