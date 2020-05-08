Ask 2: When will HOV/HOT lanes open back up?

HOUSTON – HOUSTON – At KPRC 2, we’re dedicated to keeping Houstonians informed. As part of our new Ask 2 series, the newsroom will answer your questions about all things Houston.

Question: When will HOV/HOT lanes open back up?

Answer: Houston METRO told KPRC’s Traffic Expert Anavid Reyes HOV and HOT lanes will open back up Monday.

They’re back to normal operating schedules with the expectation that those who are using them, during the off-peak times, will be able to use them paying a toll.

“We still have that tolling apparatus in place, to be able to make sure people who are using them are paying tolls, outside the peak periods,” said Jerome Gray, Vice President of Communications for Houston METRO.

In regards to the rest of their services, METRO will continue to operate on a modified schedule. Those fairs will continue to be waived.