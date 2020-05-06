High school principal released from hospital after fight with coronavirus

HOUSTON – A high school principal received a hero’s welcome Tuesday from staff and students who cheered him on as he was released from TIRR Memorial Hermann, following a 51-day stint for coronavirus treatment.

“This is emotional,” said a forever jovial Phil Eaton.

Eaton is the principal of Lake Creek High School in Montgomery.

Staff from TIRR Memorial Hermann, along with Eaton’s Lake Creek community surprised him with a parade in the parking lot of the medical facility.

Doctors diagnosed Eaton with COVID-19 in March. Shortly after he was admitted into the hospital, he was placed on a respirator was essentially comatose for 20 days.

“After you’ve been through what I’ve been through you just got to be so careful. And I don’t want to get into politics, but this thing is not over,” Eaton said.