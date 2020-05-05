Shopper wears home-made Ku Klux Klan hood to grocery store

Photos of a man wearing a home-made Ku Klux Klan hood as he shopped at a grocery store caused an outrage on social media over the weekend, SF Gate reports.

The unidentified man was photographed Saturday evening in the produce section of a Vons store in Santee a suburb of San Diego.

According to SF Gate, store employees told the man to remove the hood, which he was ostensibly using to comply with face mask requirements in San Diego County.

“Several members of our team asked the customer to remove it, and all requests were ignored until the customer was in the checkout area,” a spokeswoman for Vons said, according to SF Gate.

Several shoppers shared photos of the man on social media.

#KlanteeMan seen in Santee, CA supermarket (Von's; 9643 Mission Gorge Rd.) wearing a KKK hood. Security merely asked him to remove it; no further actions were taken.

Santee Mayor John Minto and the City Council released a joint statement Sunday night denouncing the “attire that depicted a symbol of hatred.” The mayor also said the county Sheriff’s Office was investigating the incident, SF Gate reports.

“This blatant racism has no place in Santee or any part of San Diego County,” East County Supervisor Dianne Jacob said in a statement Sunday. “It is not who we are. It is not what we stand for and can’t be tolerated.”

According to SF Gate, the incident won’t help Santee’s efforts to shed its reputation as a center of white supremacist activity, which has led to the southern California city to earn the nicknames “Klantee” and “Santucky."