What you need to know about the Houston Museum of Natural Science reopening

HOUSTON – The Houston Museum of Natural Science has been closed since March 17. Last week Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s order initiating the process of reopening went into effect.

According to his order, museums were among some of the businesses that are allowed to open their doors for the first phase of the reopening process.

Hidalgo extended her stay-home order to May 20, but according to the HMNS Facebook page, the museum plans to open its doors on May 15. Here is what you need to know:

The HMNS will be operating at 25% capacity or less, per Abbott’s order, to allow for proper social distancing. Floor decals will indicate 6-foot spacing at the box office and museum store checkout.

The flow of visitors will be controlled through timed tickets, pre-reserved entry and exit times. Guests are urged to purchase tickets online and print them at home to help maintain a “touch-free” or “low-touch” entry to the museum.

All visitors and staff members are required to wear face masks.

Plexiglass screens have been installed at the visitor, information and sales desks to serve as an additional barrier between employees and visitors.

Hands-on exhibition components and other “high touch” experiences will remain closed, including theatre experiences in the Wiess Energy Hall, docent touch carts and more. The Burke Baker Planetarium, Wortham Giant Screen Theatre and our satellite locations (HMNS at Sugar Land and the George Observatory in Fort Bend) will also remain closed until further notice.

Lectures and all other public programs are canceled through at least May 21.

Curbside pickup from the museum store will be available.

Visit the HMNS Facebook page for more information on the measure being taken to keep visitors safe.