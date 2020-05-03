Starbucks to welcome back customers with new social distancing guidelines starting Monday

HOUSTON – Coffee lovers rejoice!

Beginning Monday, Starbucks stores will begin to serve customers in new ways with guidance from the CDC and local public health authorities, the company announced in a press release. Depending on the location, the customer experience will be different.

Here are the changes to expect:

Employees: Customers may see store employees wearing protective equipment, including facial coverings and gloves, maintaining elevated cleaning and sanitation procedures throughout the day, and conducting pre-checks before their shifts including a temperature check

Ordering Ahead: Using the Starbucks App, customers can locate a store to order and pay ahead. In most cases, customers who use the App can pick up their orders from a barista at the door without entering the café or at the drive-thru. In cases where social distancing can be accommodated, pick-up may be available at a counter in a store.

Drive-thru: A majority of stores will continue drive-thru only service. While some locations may continue to operate only as a drive-thru, other stores will expand their current service to include order ahead or grab-and-go.

Grab-and-go: At select locations where social distancing can be accommodated, customers can place an order in the café and take it to-go or use the order ahead and pay feature in the Starbucks App and pick it up at the counter. There will be a limited number of customers inside at one time, floor markers and signage will promote social distancing, and seating areas will not be open.

Delivery: In many U.S. markets, customers can also use Starbucks Delivers, which accepts orders through Uber Eats. For delivery, customers can add a note for their delivery person to leave their order at the door. Starbucks has continued to roll out delivery to several new markets, to check store availability visit delivery.starbucks.com/

Other: Select grocery locations and cafes located near hospitals and other first responder areas have remained open.

For those new to using the Starbucks App, here are step-by-step instructions for digital ordering.