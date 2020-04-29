62ºF

Local News

Coronavirus testing sites delay openings until noon Wednesday

Erica Ponder, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Coronavirus, COVID-19, Weather
CAPTION ADDITION ADDS PRODUCT''S USE: An employee holds up an antibody test cartridge of AFIAS COVID-19 Ab testing kit used in diagnosing the coronavirus for a photograph on a production line of the Boditech Med Inc. in Chuncheon, South Korea, Friday, April 17, 2020. Boditech Med recently started exporting its antibody-based virus test kits to various countries. The product shown is fluorescence Immunoassay that can be used in general antibody tests but not in rapid tests.(AP Photo/Lee Jin-man) (Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

HOUSTON – Houston-area COVID-19 testing centers are delaying openings until noon as severe storms moving throughout the area Wednesday.

This includes the Sunnyside mobile site, where Mayor Sylvester Turner announced that the Texas Division of Emergency Management and Houston Health Department are bringing free COVID-19 testing to the community.

The free Mobile Test Collection Site is set to open April 29 at Worthing High School (9215 Scott Street, 77051) and will operate through May 3. The site is open daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. (with the exception of Wednesday), or until reaching its daily capacity of 150 tests.

The Sunnyside site requires appointments by visiting TXCOVIDTEST.ORG or calling 512-883-2400.

