Coronavirus testing sites delay openings until noon Wednesday

HOUSTON – Houston-area COVID-19 testing centers are delaying openings until noon as severe storms moving throughout the area Wednesday.

This includes the Sunnyside mobile site, where Mayor Sylvester Turner announced that the Texas Division of Emergency Management and Houston Health Department are bringing free COVID-19 testing to the community.

The free Mobile Test Collection Site is set to open April 29 at Worthing High School (9215 Scott Street, 77051) and will operate through May 3. The site is open daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. (with the exception of Wednesday), or until reaching its daily capacity of 150 tests.

The Sunnyside site requires appointments by visiting TXCOVIDTEST.ORG or calling 512-883-2400.