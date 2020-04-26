HPD veteran charged with 2 felony counts for indecency with a child

HOUSTON – A Houston Police Department sergeant is facing two felony charges for indecency with a child.

The department said Sergeant Mario Garza was relieved of duty on Thursday: the same day he turned himself in, records show.

Garza’s attorney said HPD filed charges without interviewing relevant witnesses. A judge set his bail at $40,000.

Garza cannot have any contact with the alleged victim.

HPD said Garza worked with the department for 12 years.

Here is the full statement released by Mike Schneider and Thuy Le, counsel for Garza:

It is troubling that this investigation was so rushed and decided without even consideration of the most credible and relevant witnesses. When the evidence, in this case, is revealed, we are confident the truth will emerge, and it will show that Mario Garza neither broke the law nor harmed a child. In the meantime, we are looking forward to continuing and sharing our ongoing investigation of the facts, and of the actions of the Houston Police Department.