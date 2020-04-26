24 long-running TV shows to binge-watch while social distancing

Getting a bit stir-crazy while holed up at home? Here’s a list of long-running TV shows perfect for binge-watching.

‘Days of Our Lives’ (1965-Present): 13,822+ episodes

Select episodes streaming on YouTube TV.

‘Doctor Who’ (1963-Present): 861+ episodes

Available to watch on YouTube TV with a subscription. Available for purchase on Google Play.

‘The Simpsons’ (1989-Present): 673+ episodes

Available to stream on Fox Now, Hulu, YouTube TV and Disney+.

‘Gunsmoke’ (1955-1975): 635 episodes

Available to stream on CBS All Access.

‘Law & Order’ (1990-2010): 456 episodes

Steaming on DirecTV. Select seasons available for purchase on Amazon, Google Play, and iTunes.

‘NCIS’ (2003-Present): 398 episodes

Streaming on Netflix and Amazon Prime. Available for purchase on YouTube.

‘Grey’s Anatomy’ (2005-Present): 363+ episodes

Streaming on Netflix, Hulu and YouTube TV. Available for purchase on Google Play.

‘Dallas’ (1978-1991): 357 episodes

Streaming on Amazon and available for purchase on Google Play, YouTube and iTunes.

'Supernatural ' (2005-Present): 320+ episodes

Available to stream on Netflix and YouTube TV.

‘The Big Bang Theory’ (2007-2016): 279 episodes

Available to stream on YouTube TV.

‘Cheers’ (1982-1993): 275 episodes

Available to stream on Amazon, Netflix, Hulu, and CBS All Access with a subscription. Available for purchase on Google Play.

‘Frasier’ (1993-2004): 263 episodes

Available to stream on Hulu, CBS All Access and Amazon. Available for purchase on Google Play and YouTube.

‘M*A*S*H’ (1972-1983): 256 episodes

Available to stream on Hulu with a subscription. Available for purchase on Amazon and Google Play.

‘Bewitched’ (1964-1972): 254 episodes

Available for purchase on Google Play, iTunes and Amazon.

‘Friends’ (1994-2004): 236 episodes

Available to stream on YouTube TV. Available for purchase on Google Play and iTunes.

‘Dynasty’ (1981-1989): 220 episodes

Available for purchase on Amazon.

‘The X-Files’ (1993-2018): 218 episodes

Available to stream on Netflix and Hulu with a subscription. Available for purchase on Amazon, Google Play, and iTunes.

‘Little House on the Praire’ (1934-1983): 204 episodes

Streaming on Amazon and available for purchase on iTunes and Vudu.

‘24’ (2001-2014): 204 episodes

Streaming on Hulu and available for purchase on Amazon, iTunes, YouTube and Google Play.

‘The Office’ (2005-2013): 201 episodes

Streaming on Netflix and available for purchase on Google Play and YouTube.

‘How I Met Your Mother’ (2005-2014): 2018 episodes

Streaming on Hulu.

‘Home Improvement’ (1991-1999): 204 episodes

Available for purchase on YouTube, iTunes, Google Play and Vudu.

‘I Love Lucy’ (1951-1957): 181 episodes

Streaming on Amazon, CBS All Access and Hulu. Available for purchase on YouTube and Google Play.

‘Star Trek: The Next Generation’ (1987-1994): 178 episodes

Streaming on Amazon, Netflix, Hulu, and CBS All Access. Available for purchase on Google Play and iTunes.

More coronavirus coverage

•6 things to know about the new Harris County mask order

•Harris County heat map shows coronavirus cases by ZIP code

• We’ve got answers to 75 of your health and financial coronavirus questions

• KPRC 2 reporter Haley Hernandez answers questions readers are sending her every day

• Resources for Texans who have lost their jobs during the coronavirus pandemic

• Who is getting coronavirus in the Houston area? We’ve crunched the data in these charts

• This is when each state is expected to peak in deaths from coronavirus

• This is what the coronavirus spread looks like right now across the world right now

• Find all the ways you can help local businesses in Houston on our Support Local page

• Share your favorite takeout food in Houston on our pins page dedicated to takeout food

• All the coronavirus news can be found at our page dedicated to everything you need to know

• Sign up for a daily newsletter on coronavirus news and Haley Hernandez’s health inbox newsletter

• Sign up for our text service and get your coronavirus questions answered