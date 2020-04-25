Houston launches food delivery program to serve 1,000 people with disabilities amid COVID-19 pandemic

HOUSTON – The city of Houston launched a food service program for people with disabilities this week. Mayor Sylvester Turner said the response for those in need was overwhelming, with the office reaching the capacity to serve 500 homes.

Turner said he instructed the Mayor’s Office for People with Disabilities to double the program feeding 1,000 households for the next two weeks. The city will deliver the food to the homes, in partnership with METRO.

"We don't want to leave anyone behind," Turner said in a press conference Friday. "Clearly, there is a huge need in our city, because the demand and request for assistance have simply been incredible."

In less than 24 hours, the program reached capacity. It temporarily closed the registration to reevaluate the resources and strategize the best way to support the maximum number of households, according to Turner. Data shows there are more than 15,000 people with disabilities in Houston.

Turner called on corporate partners to contribute to the city's efforts to feed vulnerable communities.

"We can do the work if we work together," he said.

The city served more than 600 people with disabilities at the West Gray Multi Service Center, an adaptive sports and reaction center in Houston.

“I know there is more need in the city,” Turner said.

To learn more about thee MOPD Food Access Program, including ways to contribute, please visit www.houstontx.gov/disabilities or call 832-394-0814.