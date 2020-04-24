Suspects wanted for punching, shooting man during road rage incident, police say

HOUSTON – Crime Stoppers and the Houston Police Department are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the suspects responsible for an aggravated assault with a deadly weapon during a road rage incident.

Police said the incident happened on Tuesday, March 24 at around 7:20 p.m. when the victim was shot in the 7700 block of West Street.

During the incident, the suspects and victim were involved in a road rage event, police said. Officers said the victim crashed his vehicle into a fence and was approached by the suspects (one driving a silver Chevy Impala and the other driving a silver Chrysler 300). Police said the suspects confronted the victim and one began to punch him through the rolled-down driver’s side window. The other suspect produced a firearm and shot the victim, as the victim attempted to escape, police said. The victim was able to get away and was later taken to a local hospital.

Crime Stoppers said they may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the identification, charging and/or arrest of the suspects in this case. Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitted online at www.crimestoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app.