How to get free legal advice from a Houston attorney through the coronavirus pandemic

HOUSTON – Whether you have a question about your rights as a renter, an issue with your employer or a debt collector, volunteer lawyers with the Houston Bar Association are working longer hours right now to help. The Houston Bar Association has expanded its LegalLine process through the end of May.

You can sign up online here to have an attorney call you back with advice and additional resources to help resolve your legal issues. You will be prompted to select an available time slot, then click the “Submit and Sign up” button. You must register by 5 p.m. each Tuesday in order to speak with an attorney the following Wednesday afternoon.

These are the LegalLine dates through the end of May.