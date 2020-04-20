Search for suspect underway after man fatally shot 3 times, dumped on sidewalk in SW Houston, police say

HOUSTON – Houston police are investigating after a man’s lifeless body was found dumped on a sidewalk with three gunshot wounds in southwest Houston Monday, they said.

Officers said the incident happened at around 1:30 a.m. in the 14400 block of Castlereagh Drive when the Houston Fire Department responded to reports of a person dead.

When firefighters arrived at the scene, they said they found a man’s body on the sidewalk. The victim had at least three gunshot wounds, authorities said.

Police said there are signs he may have been dragged off the roadway. Neighbors said they didn’t hear any gun shots in the area.

The shooting is under investigation.