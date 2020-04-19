NASA at Home launches to encourage science learning during social distancing

HOUSTON – NASA at Home is a space lover's dream.

With social distancing implemented across the country, NASA launches a new online platform, which offers e-books, virtual tours, podcasts, and other STEM content for families and students. NASA at Home engages viewers in the agency’s discoveries, research, and exploration from across the universe.

"We know people everywhere, especially students, are looking for ways to get out of the house without leaving their house," said Bettina Inclán, associate administrator for NASA's Office of Communications.

NASA at Home has family-friendly activities. The programming is for students in kindergarten and up. Online resources include binge-worthy videos, do-it-yourself projects, and augmented reality tours, which include a tour of the Hubble Space Telescope and International Space Station. The program also provides formal lesson plans.

"NASA has a way for them to look to the skies and see themselves in space with their feet planted safely on the ground, but their imaginations are free to explore everywhere we go. We've put that information at their fingertips. We hope everyone takes a few moments to explore NASA at Home," Inclán said.

NASA at Home is an exceptional opportunity for Jessica Middleton, an aspiring astronaut.

"There aren't many agencies that you can just look at and have complete transparent and open access," Middleton said. "Space is limitless; there's always something to do, something to see."

NASA at Home features ongoing opportunities to interact with space agency experts. For example, record-breaking astronaut Christina Koch reads children’s books weekdays at 4 p.m. EDT on Instagram Live. NASA Television also is running programming 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays.

For access to the NASA at Home platform, visit www.nasa.gov/specials/nasaathome.