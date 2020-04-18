1-year-old killed in hit-and-run crash in north Harris County

A 1-year-old was killed in a hit-and-run crash Friday night in north Harris County. At the time of the crash, the child was not restrained in a child seat and was instead buckled into the front passenger seat with a standard seatbelt, investigators with the Harris County Sheriff’s Office said.

The child was confirmed dead at an area hospital shortly after the crash.

The hit-and-run crash was reported just after 11 p.m. Friday in the 4700 block of Aldine Mail Route Road.

Investigators determined an adult man was traveling westbound in a black Nissan Altima with the 1-year-old child when a red Toyota Tacoma traveling eastbound down the road struck a curb, overcorrected and swerved into the path of the Nissan Altima westbound lane. The Nissan Altima struck the passenger side of the Toyota Tacoma.

Following the crash, the occupant or occupants of the Toyota Tacoma fled the scene on foot without rendering aid, HCSO Sgt. Simon Cheng said.

Investigators are unsure who was in the Toyota Tacoma. Information at the scene indicated there may have been a passenger inside the vehicle at the time of the crash. Investigators are currently looking for the individual or individuals in the Toyota Tacoma during the crash.