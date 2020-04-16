Forest expert recommends hugging trees while you can’t hug others

HOUSTON – Social distancing is impacting everyone in different ways. If you are missing personal contact, one expert has a natural solution to help.

The Icelandic Forestry Service is encouraging people to hug trees while social distancing measures prevent them from hugging other people, RÚV reports.

"When you hug [a tree], you feel it first in your toes and then up your legs and into your chest and then up into your head," enthuses forest ranger Þór Þorfinnsson. "It's such a wonderful feeling of relaxation, and then you're ready for a new day and new challenges."

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommend Americans participate in social distancing to reduce the risk of contracting COVID-19. One suggestion is to remain 6 feet away from people in public space and those not living in your home.

Trees, however, can offer a sense of comfort, Þorfinnsson said. He said visitors at national forests should take precautions not to all hug the same tree. People walk deeper into the forest rather than stopping at the first tree they see.

"There are plenty of trees…It doesn't have to be big and stout. It can be any size," he said.

Þorfinnsson urges people to take your time to reap the full benefits of tree-hugging.

“Five minutes is really good, if you can give yourself five minutes of your day to hug [a tree], that’s definitely enough,” he said. “You can also do it many times a day – that wouldn’t hurt. But once a day will definitely do the trick, even for just a few days.”