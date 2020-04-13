Make your own baby wipes with this easy DIY

As shutdowns continue, panic buying has emptied store shelves of some baby essentials including baby wipes. Parents, here’s a glimmer of good news: You can make your own baby wipes using these instructions.

Here is what you will need:

Materials

A round container large enough to fit a roll of paper towels cut in half

Knife

Ingredients

Four cups of warm, distilled water

A roll of paper towels

One to two tablespoons of coconut oil

A splash of baby wash

Directions

Using a knife, cut your roll of paper towels in half. Place the coconut oil, water and baby wash in the container and mix it. Place one half of the paper towels in the container. Place a lid on the container and turn it over for around five minutes. Turn the container right side up and pull the cardboard roll out of the center. Your wipes are now ready to use.

