Man dies after being shot, run over in Acres Homes

HOUSTON – A man died late Thursday night after being shot and then run over by a car, according to police.

The shooting was reported about 10:30 p.m. in the 2100 block of South Victory Drive.

Houston police said officers arrived and found a man’s body in the road.

Investigators said the victim had been shot at least once, but they weren’t sure if he was run over before or after the shooting.

The man is known to walk in the area, police said.

The victim’s identity was not immediately released.