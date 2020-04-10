HISD launches new hotline to support distance learning

HOUSTON – The Houston Independent School District announced that it will be launching a new hotline designed to provide answers to students and parents about distance learning.

“We are working diligently to offer equitable at-home learning support during this unprecedented crisis,” Interim Superintendent Grenita Lathan said. “We hope this hotline will be a key resource for students and parents who might have questions about our district’s distance learning, HISD @ H.O.M.E.”

Here is what you need to know:

When will it launch?

The new hotline will be available starting April 13.

When can I call?

Anyone with questions about distance learning can call Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. The hotline will remain active for as long as it is needed, according to the district.

What languages will the operators speak?

Phone operators will be on hand and they will be able to answer your questions in English, Spanish, Vietnamese and Arabic.

What is the phone number?

713-556-INFO (4636)

According to the district, the HISD @ H.O.M.E. (Home-based Online Mobile Education) plan was launched to help students get the education they need while the district remains closed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

As part of the program, HISD is also providing instructional videos that include lessons in English and Spanish in subjects including math, science, social studies, reading, writing and more. You can watch the videos from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., Monday through Friday.

For more information about what the district is doing, visit Houstonisd.org/hisd