1 killed, 1 injured in northwest Houston shooting

HOUSTON – One person was killed and another person was injured early Friday during a pair of shootings in northwest Houston.

The shootings were reported about 12:25 a.m. on Guhn Road near Tidwell Road.

Police said one of the victims was found dead in a vehicle. The other victim was found shot at a nearby motel, police said.

Investigators said witnesses reported hearing an argument on the third floor of the motel before the shootings happened.

Several people were detained at the scene, police said.