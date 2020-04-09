YES Prep, KIPP Texas schools to close for remainder of school year

HOUSTON – YES Prep and KIPP Texas schools will be closed for the remainder of the school year in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

“Though our buildings are closed, there is no pause button for YES Prep students’ education on their path to success in college and beyond,” YES Prep’s Facebook post said. “Our parents and staff are the superheroes driving our ability to #KeepYESPrepLearning.”

To protect the health of our YES Prep family from COVID-19, our campuses will remain closed for the remainder of the... Posted by YES Prep Public Schools on Wednesday, April 8, 2020

School officials said distance learning will continue until the end of this school year, and they will continue to update parents on the Keep YES Prep Learning website every Friday.

KIPP Texas said the decision affects all 55 KIPP Texas Public Schools in Austin, Dallas-Fort Worth, Houston, and San Antonio. A Facebook post said they will continue to provide meal service to families and communities.